Number of shared cars in Eindhoven significantly increased in 2021

The use of shared cars in Eindhoven has increased considerably in the past year. The Municipality of Eindhoven has announced this in a letter to the Executive Board.

Throughout the year 49 shared cars were added to the city. This concerns 17 cars with a fixed location and 32 cars without. In addition, since 2020 there are 80 to 100 shared cars from provider Amber, which are available for both business and private use.

Furthermore, a survey by the Eindhoven Digipanel shows that in April 2021, 8 percent of the respondents will use a shared car daily to weekly, 11 percent will use a shared car every month and 23 percent will choose this mode of transport several times a year.

Various studies have also shown that car ownership decreases due to the use of shared cars. In particular, people who often use a shared car would often sell their own car.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani