Let’s talk! Municipal elections: Sustainability and Culture

The non-profit organisation People for Planet and the Cinema LAB-1 are partnering up to tackle the topics that are close to their hearts: Sustainability and Culture.

They invite you to discover what the political parties have planned and ask your questions directly to them!

When? 07th of March from 20:30 to 22:30

Where? Lab-1, Keizersgracht 19 – 5611GC Eindhoven

What to expect?

The event will be held in English.

People for Planet will moderate the talk with the panellists. Then, the audience will have the opportunity to meet and speak to the candidates in smaller groups, in a speed meeting setting (similar to speed dating) to ask their questions or raise their concerns directly to them.

Who to expect?

The following political parties will be present:

– CDA #9️ Jan Joosten

– ChristenUnie #2 Christian van der Krift

– Gewoon Eindhoven #4️ Frederike Manders

– GroenLinks #5️ Bart Habraken

– PvdA #8️ Jan Hopstaken

– Partij voor de Dieren #2️ Jonas Roothans

– Piratenpartij #6 René de Torbal

– Volt #2 Inge Teklenburg

– VVD #3 Tom Meylink

How to register? There are a limited number of seats so please register for free here.

With the mission to drive positive change, People for Planet wants to connect, inspire and empower individuals, the private and the public sectors through awareness and collaboration. Among other things, this non-profit organisation organizes interactive lectures, clean-ups, events, workshops, brainstorming sessions and other projects to find solutions that can help our community in the transition to a sustainable society.