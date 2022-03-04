TU/e hoists the Ukrainian flag

The Eindhoven University of Technology will hoist the Ukrainian flag on Friday. The university does this to show solidarity with Ukraine.

TU/e is calling on people to attend the flag-raising that will take place at 11 am by the pond of the Atlas building.

Earlier, the Municipality of Eindhoven hoisted the Ukrainian flag and several buildings in and around Eindhoven were illuminated in blue-yellow. So now TU/e ​​shows solidarity.

The war in Ukraine keeps the university busy. There are about 100 Russians and 30 Ukrainians in the university. Earlier it was announced that a crisis team was set up to support students and employees who are experiencing problems due to the war.

In addition, the team must make an inventory of the business ties TU/e ​​has with Russian partners, and how the university should deal with them. One of those is a contract with the Russian gas supplier Gazprom. It is not yet known whether and how the university can terminate the contract.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj