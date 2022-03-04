Help city councillor Eva de Bruijn win the best councillor of the Netherlands award.

City councillor Eva de Bruijn has reached the semifinals of the Best Councilor of the Netherlands. At 25, she is the youngest candidate to be nominated by the professional jury. Eva is also the only politician from Brabant in the race to win this prestigious prize.

You can vote for Eva de Bruijn until 11 March 10:00 at this website: https://www.besteraadslid.nl/raadslid/eva-de-bruijn

Creative, involved and passionate

Eva de Bruijn is described by the organisation that runs the election for best councillor as:

“Eva brings innovation to Eindhoven politics. Creative, involved and passionate. Always in collaboration with residents and social organisations. Eva has successfully put the theme of digitization on the political agenda She is accessible enough and people know where to find Eva to talk about digitization far beyond Eindhoven. In 2020 she was named Eindhoven’s political talent of the year for a reason.

Eva de Bruijn about her nomination:

“I am very proud of this nomination! It is a great honour to be in the semi-finals as the youngest councillor with 11 strong colleagues. When I started this adventure four years ago, I could not have imagined that I am now in the race to become the best councillor in the Netherlands. I see it as a recognition of my commitment to work together with residents on a fair, sustainable and progressive Eindhoven. To work together on solutions for students, nightlife, digitization and democratic innovation.”

De Bruijn is 25 years old and has lived in Eindhoven for eight years now. She is a social designer, owner of Studio Connecting Cultures and since 2018 councillor for GroenLinks in Eindhoven.

In the upcoming municipal elections on 14, 15 and 16 March, De Bruijn is in 3rd place on the GroenLinks candidate list. During these elections, De Bruijn came with preferential votes in the Eindhoven city council.

Eva declares “In the next four years, I hope that I can continue the collaboration with our citizens and develop creative solutions together. To work on a city where we fight the climate crisis, where people can find affordable housing and on a smart city that works for everyone.”

To vote for Eva de Bruijn click here.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj