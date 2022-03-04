Philips helps Ukrainians with ‘medical equipment and financial support’

Philips and the company’s non-profit organization, the Philips Foundation, are providing support to do something about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and on its borders.

This includes aid for hospitals, financial support, and items for Ukrainian refugees who have had to leave their homes behind. In addition, the Eindhoven-based company informed that it will continue to deliver supplies to Russian hospitals for humanitarian reasons

“We strongly condemn the war in Ukraine and are deeply concerned and saddened by its devastating impact on the people of the country,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips.

‘Deep respect for human rights

“We are working hard to help those affected by this crisis, including our own colleagues and their families in the country, and are supporting local hospitals and other healthcare providers as best we can. As a health technology company, we will maintain our goal of improving people’s health and well-being through innovation, with a deep respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and democracy at its core,” Van Houten said.

Emergency Aid

To help the Ukrainians, the Philips Foundation has delivered, among other things, a mobile hospital with 24 beds in it. They expect to set up the hospital near Lviv, a city in the west of the country. In addition, teams from Philips are working Poland and Romania, where they are supporting humanitarian organizations such as the Red Cross, with mobile care units to provide emergency assistance.

Delivery to Russia

Philips says it will continue to supply medical equipment to Russian hospitals. “In Russia, we have about 600 employees. “They are primarily engaged in supplying medical equipment to hospitals,” says a company spokesperson.

Humanitarian reasons

“Russia itself has no industry for making medical equipment. The devices we supply serve, among other things, for care in cardiovascular diseases and for diagnosing cancer. We will, therefore, for humanitarian reasons, continue to supply that equipment,” a Philips spokesperson announced.

They are going to discontinue other activities, but they comprise a smaller part of Philips’ activities in the country. “We will stop supplying products from our consumer portfolio. In addition, our marketing activities will be discontinued,” the spokesperson said.

