Singing Ukrainian songs helps Solomia deal with war stress

Ukrainian Solomia Babjak, who has lived in Eindhoven for years, and is working as an environmental consultant, worries about her family now that war is threatening in her homeland.

Putin on TV, Putin in the newspaper, Putin on her phone. As soon as she hears the Russian president, shivers of disgust run down her spine. After Monday night’s speech, in which Putin spoke the language of war, she can no longer hear him at all. Solomia is worried about her family, who are still in Ukraine and have no place to flee to.

To get the Ukrainian atmosphere around her, she sings a love song from her homeland. It sounds sad. She also lights a candle every day. “To become calm and to send some love to the Ukraine this way”.

