Multitalented singer Remme from Eindhoven breaks through internationally

The Eindhoven-based singer-songwriter Remme is gaining millions of streams with his self-produced songs. The singer was recently even featured on a billboard at Times Square in New York.

When Remme was young, he often strummed on his father’s guitar, until he decided to take guitar lessons when he was 12 years old. He had a strong connection with his guitar teacher, who encouraged him to write his own songs. Together they could often be found in a studio in Berlin where Remme took his first steps into the music industry.

These trips to Germany earned him a record deal with Universal Germany, and since then, he has enjoyed national and international success.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Simge Taşdemir