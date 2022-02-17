Extra funds should improve the appearance of shopping centres in the city

The municipality of Eindhoven has set aside half a million euros for the improvement of five shopping centres. WoenselXL, Kastelenplein, Geldropseweg, Haagdijk Tongelresestraat and the shopping area in Kruisstraat and Woenselse Markt are getting a major boost.

WoenselXL shopping centre will receive a check for 150,000 euros. The largest owner in the shopping centre wants to further develop the area which includes adding homes. The intention is to help finance the implementation of the developments.

Appearance

The municipality of Eindhoven is investing 100,000 euros to improve the appearance and quality of the shopping centre in Kastelenplein. The new owner aims to add homes and to improve the overall appearance.

On the Kruisstraat and Woenselse Markt, the municipality wants to give entrepreneurs a rental discount. They contribute to the quality and multifunctionality of the area an extra warm welcome by means of a rental discount. A sum of 100,000 euros is reserved for this.

Support

A cheque for 10,000 euros will be donated to support a new association that runs the Geldropseweg. This association brings together representatives of residents, operators and property owners. Together they can take care of the organization of the area. The municipality is also spending 65,000 euros to make Geldropseweg more beautiful. There must be more greenery and more art, statues or graffiti.

The Haagdijk Tongelresestraat will receive a cash prize of 10,000 euros and a one-time allowance of 65,000 euros. Ten thousand euros to support the new entrepreneurs’ association of all entrepreneurs in the area and 65,000 euros for a rental discount. The municipality hopes that this will attract entrepreneurs who can make a positive contribution to the quality of the area. The starting date is not clear yet.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani