Anti-Putin demonstration in the center of Eindhoven

Dozens of people gathered on the 18 September Square on Thursday to oppose the recent Russian incursions into Ukraine. In addition to Ukrainians, Dutch and Russians were also present at the demonstration.

There were about 40 Ukrainians on the march. They are concerned about the war that is now raging in their homeland.

They waved large Ukrainian flags and signs that read: ‘Putin stop’. It is an urgent appeal to the Russian president, who has ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.