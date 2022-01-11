Record number of corona infections

The number of new corona infections has increased significantly in the past week. Nearly 30,000 new cases have been registered in the province, an increase of almost 80 percent on last week.

Despite the lockdown, the number of COVID-19 infections has been increasing. It is the first time since the start of the pandemic that such high numbers are recorded in one week.

However, the rising infection rates have not yet been reflected in the hospital figures. It is expected by the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) to see increasing hospital admissions as of next week.

The fact that fewer people are becoming seriously ill from the omicron variant is cancelled out by the large number of people infected with the variant.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha