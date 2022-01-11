Metal workers in the region strike again

Workers in the metal sector will again gather at the Stadswandelpark in Eindhoven on Thursday to campaign for higher wages.

It will be the third time in a short period that small-scale metal workers in this region have gone on strike. The last action was a month ago. Work will also stop in other regions this week.

According to FNV, CNV, and De Unie, wages should increase by five percent. The unions also want more vacation days for people over 55. Furthermore, they want flex workers to be eligible earlier for a permanent contract.

So far, employers have not gone along with the trade unions’ demands.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna