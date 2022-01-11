Arrests in Oud Woensel due to multiple offences

Several men were arrested in Oud Woensel this weekend. According to the local police, events happened around the Woenselse Markt. There was a fight, and suspects were arrested for burglary, drug trafficking, and vandalism.

An extensive neighbourhood check was carried out by the police and the municipality. Dozens of violations were found concerning fire safety. One business was open without the relevant permits. During a home search, a laptop was found which had been stolen during a home burglary. Around the Kruisstraat, the police handed out fines for traffic violations and nuisance.

In addition, officers tracked down a man who had not fulfilled previous agreements with the police. He was arrested after a chase.

Oud Woensel has been a concern for several years. Towards the end of last year, the council gave the green light for a package of plans and measures to make this part of Eindhoven more liveable.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha