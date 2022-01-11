COVID-19 booster shot now possible without making an appointment

A booster shot can now be obtained in the Southeast Brabant region without making an appointment in advance.

At the Haverdijk in Helmond, adults can walk in from Tuesday 11 January to get a third corona vaccination. This was already possible at various other locations in the country. Now it is also possible in the Eindhoven region.

The GGD does expect that people will have to wait longer before it is their turn. To get a booster shot in the Beursgebouw in Eindhoven, an appointment must be made in advance.

From now on, only ID is required at the Helmond location, and a health declaration must be completed. Residents do not have a free choice in which vaccine they are given.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Yawar Abbas