Second edition Festival Smitske announced

Dance festival Smitske has announced a second edition. The first one was held earlier this year, when the Eindhoven DJ La Fuente performed, among others.

The idea comes from comedian Gerrie Smits, who actually organised the festival last year as a joke to give his performance some publicity. The festival, which at the time was limited to 750 people, was a success and will now be continued.

The first edition was held at Evoluon, but the organisers have now booked another location. On 25 June 2022, the E3 Strand (beach) in Eersel will be the setting for the second edition. Names that have already been booked are dj Quintino, Jay Hardway and Retrovision.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob