World’s best swimmers in Eindhoven for competition

The prestigious International Swimming League (ISL) is definitely coming to Eindhoven. All parties involved signed the contract on Friday. The ISL is a commercial swimming competition between ten teams from the world over with the best swimmers in the world.

“By bringing the ISL to Eindhoven, Eindhoven confirms its place in the swimming world,” says director Michel Reinders of BrabantSport. They are one of the initiators of the event. He is happy that the contract is signed. “We are going to use our top swimmers to inspire and motivate amateur athletes. In this way, 1+1 really becomes 3.”

ISL in major cities

The ISL usually organizes its “league competitions” in major world cities, such as Indianapolis, London, Naples, Budapest, and Las Vegas.

“It gives the sport of swimming a boost.”

Councilor Stijn Steenbakker is happy to find Eindhoven on this list. “Bringing in such a big event has gigantic benefits on a sporting, economic and social level. We are enormously proud of this. It gives the sport of swimming a boost.”

A total of 250 swimmers from 50 countries are participating, including Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Kira Toussaint, Caeleb Dressel, Kyle Chalmers. The downside of this event is that the Pieter van den Hoogenband swimming stadium will be unavailable for almost the entire month of November for all other swimming sports and swimmers.

“Not happy”

Swimming associations previously informed that they were not happy with the arrival of the ISL. The water polo players of PSV have nowhere else to go. “We can’t train or compete during that whole month”, said Harold Matla of PSV swimming.

Councillor Steenbakker believes that sufficient alternatives have been offered. “Of course, we have offered our users a suitable alternative, to avoid inconveniences.”

The International Swimming League is from November 11 through November 28.

Source: omreopbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.