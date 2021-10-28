No trains to and from Eindhoven this weekend

If you want to travel by train to and from Eindhoven Central this weekend, you need to use alternative transport. The NS will carry out work around the station from Friday 29 October to Sunday 31 October. As a result, there are no trains at all.

From Friday there will be no trains from all directions. Buses become the alternative and will run from Boxtel, Helmond and Weert to the Eindhoven station.

During the weekend, the south side of Eindhoven train station will have work ongoing. Among other things, workers will connect two new tracks to the existing stabling area. They will also replace points and test the train protection. All work shall be completed after the weekend.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei