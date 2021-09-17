Wheelchair users get help to reach city hall

The elevated path to Eindhoven City Hall has caused problems for wheelchair users. From now on security guards will also help wheelchair users to take the disabled elevator. This is going to make City Hall more accessible to people with disabilities.

Wheelchair users have been complaining for a while about the poor accessibility. The elevated path is too steep, with sharp turns. The elevator is often broken and too small. The SP and the PvdA, therefore, talked to the city council about it. According to SP councilor Jannie Visscher, it is ‘shameful’ that people with disabilities find it difficult to reach the renovated city hall.

According to councilor Oosterveer, they developed the elevator with the advice of the disabled platform in the city. “It is annoying that the elevator is less accessible. We are, therefore, deploying guards and hostesses who shall help people.” In the long term, the elevator would have to be modified. Oosterveer: “But that will take some time. A definitive solution will take a year.”

The municipality is also going to work on the temporary ramp. They are trying to make the curves less sharp. This would make it easier for wheelchair users to get to City Hall.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.