Train traffic to and from Eindhoven disrupted

Yesterday hundreds of passengers were stranded at Eindhoven Central Station due to the nationwide disruption. It shut down all train traffic for an hour and a half in the middle of the evening rush hour.

Due to the failure, communication between traffic control and the drivers on the trains was not possible from 17:45 onwards. For safety reasons, it was, therefore, decided to halt train traffic. “We’re doing this in a controlled manner. Trains continue to the next station,” a spokesperson told Omroep Brabant.

Around 19.15 the trains started running again, although sparsely. Via the travel planner on the website, the NS tried to inform travelers about which trains are running.

The disruption was a disappointment for many PSV supporters who were on their way to the Europa League match against Real Sociedad, tonight at 21.00.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.