A first in Eindhoven: 500 electric shared bicycles installed

The municipality of Eindhoven will focus on more shared mobility. That is why, apart from the scooters, there are now also electric bicycles.

You probably have seen them: the green electric scooters throughout the city. Now there is also a bicycle variant. The installation started on Wednesday. In total there will be 500 electric shared bicycles throughout the city.

Go Sharing and Tier are the bicycle providers. Felix will soon also come up with a new motor range, namely mopeds.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei