The Summa College Eindhoven fined

The Summa College in Eindhoven must pay a fine of 22,000 euros after an accident with a student. In 2018 during a practical lesson, a student’s hand came into contact with the saw blade of a milling machine. The student, who was 16 years old at the time, suffered serious injuries.

Accident

Following the accident, a criminal investigation was launched by the Inspectie Sociale Zaken en Werkgelegenheid (Social Affairs and Employment Inspectorate). According to the Public Prosecution Service, the investigation showed that the machine was not safe and that the school had violated the safety regulations of the Working Conditions Act. Summa College did not take into account the age of the students who had to use the machine. Furthermore, there was insufficient supervision and information.

Fine

The school is also blamed for not immediately reporting the accident to ISZW. Summa College already paid a fine of 4,500 euros to ISZW for this. Nevertheless, the Public Prosecution Service considers a fine of 22,000 euros more appropriate for the incident.

Safety measures

The school has installed modern machinery and since the accident, Summa College has paid extra attention to the safety of the machinery at school. In addition, more prevention officers have been appointed and more safety and machine training sessions are being organised for both students and employees.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan