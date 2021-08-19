Marathon Eindhoven will continue, assumed by organisers

The organisers of Marathon Eindhoven assume for the time being that the sporting event can continue ‘normally’ this year.

Similar events have already been cancelled, for example, the Dam tot Damloop in North Holland and the Singelloop in Breda. Marathon Eindhoven sees no reason to cancel the plans for the time being.

“Due to last Friday’s corona press conference, we are positive that the 1.5 meter rule could be released as of 20th September. However, we remain realistic and take various scenarios into account,” the organisation said on its website.

“We follow developments closely and are confident that we will be able to organise a safe and atmospheric edition. Safety is always our top priority,” concludes the organisation of the sporting event.

The 37th Eindhoven Marathon is scheduled during the weekend, 9-10 October 2021.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei