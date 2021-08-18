Expat welcome evenings start again

Holland Expat Center South is organising welcome evenings again. The physical meetings are for internationals who come to live in Eindhoven.

There are now two welcome evenings scheduled to be held in Lab-1. During the meetings, expats get a tour of the city and can meet other internationals.

Corona crisis

Due to the corona crisis, the Expat Center had to continue its activities online as much as possible. Now, slowly but surely, they want to try to meet again in real life.

The events are on 3 September and 1 October. Admission is free. Registration is mandatory.

