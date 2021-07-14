Regional festivals locked down again

A dark cloud hangs over the festival season. Dynamo Metalfest organisers are busy with cautious preparations. They’re allowed to continue for the time being but fear their festival might fall apart.

For weeks, the COVID-19 infections have been rising again. The government’s therefore devising a kind of party lockdown. That means that there’ll be no festivals or other parties until 13 August. And that could be extended to the end of that month.

It’s quite a blow to the festival industry. “I was screaming at the television”, organiser Tjerk Maas of Dynamo Metalfest says, “We’re being lumped together with discos. Partying outdoors is much safer”.

Festival organiser ID&T and a group of organisers are going to court. They want the government to let all the festivals continue after the stop. Or they must reimburse the costs these festivals incurred in full. The organisers hope to have more clarity about the festival season after 13 August by Friday.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob