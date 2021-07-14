Child seriously hurt in car accident

A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured in an accident on Rode Kruislaan on Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at around 20:30. According to witnesses, the child was partially run over by a car. The girl was first to be transported by ambulance.

But, because of the seriousness of her condition, a specialist was brought to the scene by trauma helicopter. The girl was then taken by helicopter to a hospital in Nijmegen.

The accident attracted a lot of attention from bystanders. The road was closed for some time for the police investigation into the cause of the accident.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob