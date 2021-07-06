PSV goes to Germany with 29 players

PSV will travel with 29 players to Marienfeld, Germany. There, Roger Schmidt’s club will continue to practice for the match against Galatasaray.

Of the 29 players, five are from Young PSV. They are Shurandy Sambo, Fodé Fofana, Fredrik Oppegård, Aron van Lare and Jeremy Antonisse. Antonisse was the one who scored in the first practice game of the season against RWD Molenbeek.

Obviously, some players who were (or are) playing in their national teams have not yet joined this selection. Roger Schmidt also announced that he does not expect Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries to return to the PSV-lineup. These players are favourites of foreign top clubs. Jordan Teze, who was part of the Dutch youth team, is part of the selection.

A player who will be present is Maxi Roméro, although he is not yet in top shape. The Argentine striker was previously about to be loaned to the Italian Udinese, but that’s been shelved.

In Germany, PSV will play two practice matches. On Wednesday, they’ll play against Delbrücker. The match kicks off at 18:00. On Saturday, their opponent is VfL Osnabrück. One day later, 11 July, is the last day of the training camp.

Selection

These are the 29 players who will travel to Germany: Teze, Viergever, Ramalho, Sangaré, Zahavi, Van Ginkel, Ihattaren, Müller, Pröpper, Drommel, Mauro Junior, Rosario, Bruma, Romero, Madueke, Obispo, Luckassen, Götze, Boscagli, Mwene, Thomas, Max, Rigo, Vertessen, Antonisse, Fofana, Oppegård, Sambo, Van Lare.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.