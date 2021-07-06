Outdoor film season begins

At the Natlab in Eindhoven, it is again possible to go to the open-air cinema. Outdoor movies are available until the end of next month.

Every Friday and Saturday there is an open-air cinema in the courtyard of the film house. On Fridays, there are musical films, such as Mamma Mia, and films about Queen, The Beatles, and Tina Turner. Last weekend marked the start, with a theatre concert by David Byrne.

On Saturdays, Natlab has favourite movies recently, such as Hustlers and Mandibules.

You can see the programme schedule on this website.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.