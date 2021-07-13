Holidays continue amid rising infections

Growing infection rates may place the country back to a code red on the travel map. Nonetheless, people continue flocking on holidays, both abroad and inland.

Driving to France continues to remain a popular choice. The atmosphere at the last border stop close to Breda was cheery. An onward family remarked, “We’ve already had the infection ourselves and have been vaccinated. So we are less worried”.

Looming uncertainty, however, has made the south of the country too populous.

The demand for campsite vacations continues and, it’s expected for the locations to fill up within the current week. Given the demand for holiday parks and campsites, future holidaymakers will have to turn to hotels.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha