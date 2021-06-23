Geldrop market square open again

It’s been completely closed for a month, but now it’s possible to park in the centre of Geldrop again.

Five weeks earlier than planned, Marktplein was completed on Saturday. The car park had been fenced off for four weeks. It’s normally a busy place.

Now there are fewer parking spaces. That’s so there’s more room for greenery and pedestrians.

This renovation is part of the centre’s redevelopment of the centre. The restaurant square and various shopping streets had already been renovated once before. The ultimate goal is to create more cohesion between the town’s squares and streets.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob