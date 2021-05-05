Design for Vincentre’s expansion’s ready

Modern, but with many references to history and the old village way of life. That describes the Vincentre’s new building. The design for the extension to the museum about Vincent van Gogh in Nuenen is finally ready.

The new building will be adjacent to the existing Vincentre and will resemble an old farm. There used to be a farm on this spot. The extension will soon include a café, exhibition space, film room and shop.

There will be an installation on the theme of light, referring to the painter’s use of light in his work. The Veldhoven chip machine manufacturer ASML is involved in the development of the installation.

Natural materials

According to the museum, the new building has a homely character and symbolises the painter’s preference for ordinary life. For example, it will use many natural materials, including clay tiles and a roof that’s reminiscent of an old barn. The museum’s garden also contains references to the paintings of the great master, who lived and worked in Nuenen for many years.

Work is expected to start later this year. The renovated Vincentre should open its doors at the beginning of 2023.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob