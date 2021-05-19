Concerns about subdividing historic building

The CDA (Christen Democrats) is concerned about the future of the farm building at ‘t Hofke 13. The municipality is selling the historic building.

There’s talk that the building, constructed in 1584, will be divided into two houses, which may result in the loss of cultural heritage. The CDA, therefore, wants to know exactly what requirements the municipality has set for the sale of the property.

‘t Hofke 13 isn’t the only property that the group is concerned about. Following the Van Abbe Foundation example, the group expresses its concern about the condition of the Steentjeskerk. Partly because it isn’t used, this historic building’s walls suffer from damp.

The CDA is also raising the alarm about other buildings. For example, the Van Abbe Foundation would like the entire complex of the Constant Rebecquekazerne to be given monument status. The CDA wants to know whether the municipality is investigating this possibility.

In addition, the group wants to know whether there are any renovation plans for the farmhouse on Bokt used by Falcon Crest. The group wants to know whether the owner of the monument can be encouraged to renovate.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob