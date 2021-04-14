Outdoor pool opens tomorrow

Good news for people who are eager to swim laps. Eindhoven’s Ottenbad outdoor pool will one for this from tomorrow, 15 April.

From today, visitors aged 16 and over can reserve a time slot for the 33-metre pool. The limited number of time slots will be put online daily at 09:00. You can book a week ahead.

For €2, swimmers can use the pool for an hour. You may only be in the water for 45 minutes, at most. You won’t be allowed into the outside area if you more than 15 minutes late.

No changing facilities

This includes paying and changing, which must be done outside. The lockers, changing rooms and outdoor showers are closed, But there’s are restroom available for emergencies.

The indoor and toddler pools, slides, and sunbathing area are all still closed. When the indoor pools reopen, regular rates will apply. The pool will renew subscriptions and passes once the Dutch government lifts the COVID-19 restrictions.

The pool is closed on holidays. There is also a digital queue. If you can’t make it, the pool request that you don’t forget to cancel your e-ticket. Please visit this page for more information.

Source: Studio040 and Eindhoven Sport

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven