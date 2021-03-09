Poll: curfew and masks OK; shops should open

Confidence in the government’s approach to the corona crisis is faltering.

This is what a poll conducted by the Brabant province found. Most participants were concerned about the economy and the persistence of the current measures.

While some measures receive massive support, others are met with disbelief. Nearly all the partakers fully supported the healthcare sector. But most of the province’s population were confused over the closure of hairdressers, nail salons, gyms, and restaurants.

Close to 70% wondered about their holiday timelines, and 40% find the information about this crisis’ management unclear. A rather large amount of doubt was placed on the group that was ignoring the anti-corona regulations.

Research agency Het PON & Telos, commissioned by the province, interviewed almost people in this representative survey. This was held for the seventh time in the week, from 11 to 16 February.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha

Ediitor: Melinda Walraven