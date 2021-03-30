Inspiration book for sustainable developers

City Councillor Rik Thijs of Climate & Energy handed over the first copy inspiration book on Friday, March 26 to Robert Koolen, chairman of the Green Business Club Eindhoven Spoorzone and director of sustainable development at Heijmans. The inspiration book inspires developers and other builders to improve the energy performance of a building with various techniques and innovations.

Focus on energy

The focus of this book is on energy. The focus on energy performance means that each innovation contributes to at least one of the following: the reduction of the energy demand of the building, a more efficient use of energy and the use of renewable energy sources. The improvement can be through conservation, generation, conversion and storage of energy. The book contains more than eighty innovations and techniques to achieve these goals. Robert Koolen is enthusiastic. “The book gives a nice overview of both common and innovative techniques to make buildings more sustainable. This makes it a reference book, but also arouses curiosity. In any case, it provides inspiration for designers of sustainable buildings.”

Reducing CO2 emissions

Eindhoven wants to reduce the city’s CO₂ emissions by 55% by 2030 and 95% by 2050 compared to 1990 emissions. This will require a transition from fossil fuels such as oil, coal and gas to sustainable energy sources including solar and wind energy.

Content inspiration book

The largest part of the book is the catalog with the various innovations and techniques. In addition, the book briefly indicates how energy and other themes affect the sustainability of a building.

Source: persbericht

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who also gives online INBURGERING classes.