TU/e provides minister for student cabinet

TU/e has provided Dirk van Meer as Minister of Innovation in the Student Cabinet. Fourteen students have given their vision on how things can be improved in the Netherlands.

Van Meer is studying chemistry in Eindhoven. He advocates a greater role for student teams within science. “Make use of student teams to help shape the future of the Netherlands, based on research and science. Mark Rutte and Sigrid Kaag can always email me,” Van Meer explains.

Fourteen universities provide a minister for the Student Cabinet . Innovation, technology and science will receive extra attention.

Enterprising

The choice of Van Meer is not a random one. Besides being a student, he is also an entrepreneur, involved in several student teams. They together come up with concrete solutions to social problems.

Innovation

Van Meer: “I live for innovation, it really makes me happy. It is such an essential part of the Brainport region. Usually innovation means mainly Brainport and Mainport, but I am convinced that what we have achieved here can also work in all other provinces of our country.”

At TU/e, several student teams achieved success with a variety of innovations. The Solar Team Eindhoven and Solid are examples of this.

