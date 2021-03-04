It’s International Women’s Day soon. But the world, and the Netherlands, in the midst of a global pandemic.

That’s why, because of COVID-19, CLO Eindhoven (The Latin American Orientation Centre) is celebrating this day in a special way. There are, of course, limitations to how the event can be held. But, there are also many themes that can be presented from a female leadership perspective.

The CLO has partnered with several other organisations. They will be running a week-long online programme. “Celebrating female leadership in challenging times” is being held from this Saturday, 8 March to Sunday, 14 March.

Meeting point

There will “Women on stage” – stage presentations, with music and dance. And “Women startups” – female entrepreneurs. Then there is a meeting point. Here partner organisations will present themselves including Eindhoven News.

Women in politics is another theme. Workshops and interviews are included. You can find the online programme here.

“One of our goals is to support artists, stay-at-home spouses, influencers, and enterprising women,” says a CLO representative. “We also want to strengthen each other’s network. Women from diverse cultural backgrounds are involved. They can show their creative talents.”

‘Women taking action’

“Special projects in the fields of coaching, counselling, education, art, and health care will be announced too. These are all women taking active action for gender equality.”

“Our commitment is rewarded by the tremendous response from not only participants and women. Organisations in many sectors of the city have also responded. Women from different backgrounds can meet at this online event,” says the CLO spokesperson.

There are several other organisations involved besides Eindhoven News. These include WOMEN Inc., Jump Movement, the Eindhoven Library, and Alle Vrouwen in Eindhoven (All women in Eindhoven, which is a citizens’ initiative), to name but a few.