Testing and vaccination sites to reopen on Monday

The municipal health service for southeast Brabant (GGD) will reopen testing and vaccination sites on Monday.

The locations were closed on Sunday due to the weather conditions.

If a code red is issued again on Monday due to extreme weather, test and vaccination sites in affected areas will remain closed, the GGD said.

Those with appointments will be contacted by phone if a location remains closed. Anyone who prefers not to attend their appointment due to the weather can reschedule.

There are 54,000 appointments scheduled for Monday, 30,000 for testing and 24,000 for vaccination.

Source: Omroep Brabant