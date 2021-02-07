Secondary schools closed on Monday due to snow

A number of secondary schools in Eindhoven will be closed on Monday due to the snow.

Lorentz Casimir Lyceum advised parents in a letter than lessons would take place online on Monday. School exams scheduled for Monday have been postponed to Tuesday.

Stedelijk College Eindhoven and the Eckartcollege will also give lessons online on Monday, while the Van Maerlantlyceum will remain open only to students who cannot take lessons from home.

The school has organised a snowman competition for its students on Monday afternoon, telling students to “make a snowman that resembles one of our department leaders”. The winning student will receive a Pathé home voucher worth €25.

The International School Eindhoven will also be closed, although secondary classes will be taught online, it told parents in a letter.

Source: Studio040, ISE