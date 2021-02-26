Fewer than 100 COVD-19 patients in Eindhoven hospitals

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the Eindhoven region has fallen below the 100-mark.

That’s for the first time since 20 January. Then, there were 95; on Wednesday, there were 91. Of the 43 in Catharina Hospital, 11 are in intensive care.

There are 35 patients in the MMC; nine in the ICU. And 13 in St. Anna’s, three of whom are seriously ill. Catharina Hospital, however, had to contend with two COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks.

Their cardiothoracic surgery department was struck. This unit that treats people with heart and lung problems has now reopened. The surgery department, where the other outbreak took place, is still closed.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven