Three more arrested for riots in Eindhoven

The police have arrested another three people for causing riots in Eindhoven. They’ve used photo footage to make these arrests.

Among the arrested, two are residents of Eindhoven, aged 19 and 31 years. The other one is a 47-year-old man from Nunspeet. The police suspect that he destroyed the police fire extinguisher by throwing a bicycle against it. The police suspect that the 19-year-old man looted a store. “We’ve got a strong suspicion, thanks to our investigation and received video material, that this man was one of the first to enter the store,” the police wrote.

Long series of arrests

The other man has been arrested as a suspect because he is associated with open violence during the riots. The three men are the next in a long line of arrests for last Sunday’s riots.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING lessons.