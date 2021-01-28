Eindhoven Airport to use AI for hold luggage check-in

Eindhoven Airport plans to start checking in hold luggage using artificial intelligence (AI).

It would be the first airport in the world to use the technology, which would allow passengers to check the status and location of their luggage at any time.

Results from the first tests, which were carried out between August and December 2020, showed this application of AI to be feasible and reliable. The pilot will therefore be extended until 2023.

The new technology will solve common issues such as lost luggage tags, as well as being cheaper and more environmentally friendly.

During the next phase of the trial, image recognition will be linked to the luggage system. Another test will involve taking pictures of luggage and sending status and location updates to passengers.

Source: Studio040