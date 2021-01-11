Restaurant temporarily open

Owners of De Kiet, also called Boys van de Kiet, are fed up with the anti-corona virus lockdown measures. With the rules likely to be extended, the restaurant had opened for diners for a short time.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned from being in business, it’s self-reliance,” said the owners on their Facebook post. They argue that the measures have made it impossible for businesses to earn ‘decent’ money.

“The damage is extensive and unnecessary,” they say. The owners are calling on other restaurants to open too. A chalkboard in front of the restaurant said, “No face mask, no problem. We live in love, not in fear. Live a little.”

Re-closed

Soon after OmroepBrabant reported this, the restaurant’s lights went out, and it was shut. Still, a few guests were able to dine there. Police driving through the street took no further action. A final warning has been issued and, a subsequent violation will cause indefinite closure.

The owners have been called heroes. Plentiful positive reactions have been received for their social media post. The restaurant owners previously supported action by the protest group Virus Madness. They laid flowers at the city hall in June 2020 as a peaceful protest.

Sources: Studio040 and OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda