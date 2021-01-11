Nature reserves very crowded

The first weekend of 2021 saw clear, bright skies. People flocked to nature reserves. Several sites issued a code red for the parking spaces and urged people not to come.

It was so busy that the cars had to be parked on both sides of the roads. Keeping the distance was still possible. “We just wanted to take the dog for a walk,” said a group of five people. Another hiker remarked on the bustle, “We’re not used it being so busy. It’s a shame, but it’s busy everywhere”.

Others know the value of being outdoors. “Walking is the best thing people can do. It’s not fair to ask them not to come.” With good weather, people admitted that they would only come more often.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven