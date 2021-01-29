‘Neuron’- the new AI place at TU/e

Neuron is going to be the new name of the Laplace building at the Eindhoven University of Technology. The university is converting the building into the new Artificial Intelligence Systems Institute.

In this place, students will carry out research into artificial intelligence. Neuron is, therefore, an appropriate name for the new building. Neurons are the basic elements of the brain.

Name competition

The name Neuron emerged from a name competition held by TU/e. There were 180 entries to this competition. Prospective students and employees voted to make the choice. The name ‘Neuron’ scored the most.

TU/e Board President Robert-Jan Smits believes that the contest produced a very suitable name. “The word neuron exists in both Dutch and English; it is also internationally associated with flexible thinking skills.”

Although there’re Corona restrictions, the construction is going on well. It shall complete on time. There’s hope that it’s going to be ready, before the start of the new academic year in September 2022.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING classes.