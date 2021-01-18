Growth Fund not in jeapordy

Last week, the Dutch cabinet disbanded. This, however, won’t affect the Growth Fund’s €20 billion distribution.

Eindhoven Councillor Stijn Seenbakkers has heard that Brainport’s two major applications had made it through to the next round. That was shortly before the cabinet crisis. The Brainport region has requested €1 billion.

This is for an innovative public transport system and AI development. The region expects these investments to generate a lot of additional economic growth in the coming years. Steenbakkers is, therefore, hopeful that the Brainport projects will be awarded.

‘Sad day’

The fall of the Dutch cabinet has no influence on this, he says. Nor is it the most important thing, according to Steenbakkers. “First and foremost, this is a sad day. The cabinet fell over a terrible issue that affected so many people. That should be the main focus.”

At the same time, the councillor is pleased that the proposals have made it through another round. The Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament have already agreed to the €20 billion Grown Fund kitty. Project selection can, therefore, go ahead.

The final decision on whether or not to fund some projects won’t be taken until there is a new cabinet. So, after the 17 March elections.

