COVID-19 hits nursing home hard

Many of De Passaat’s nursing home’s elderly residents have been infected with this novel coronavirus.

Almost 95% (19 out of 20) of the residents from one of its department tested positive. Eight of them have died. ‘’It’s a difficult situation,” says a spokeswoman.

“Not only for the residents but, for their family and the staff.” Two of the infected residents have now recovered. The situation is still worrisome for them, though.

The other ill residents have also improved slightly. There are no indications that it concerns the British variant.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven