High crime rate is unacceptable

Unacceptable, is how Eindhoven councillors label the findings of the research into the increasing crime in Vaartbroek and Oud Woensel.

Crime in these neighbourhoods is getting increasingly out of control. That’s according to a report in Studio040’s possession. Councillors want something to be done about this situation.

The LPF wants to nip the situation in the bud. They want extensive camera surveillance to be set up. the D66 thinks associated problems should be considered. The CDA proposes to tackle the problem by building new houses.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven