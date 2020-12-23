Last part of MO building to be flattened soon

The MO building on Eindhoven’s Stadhuisplein’s framework might still be standing proud.

But, this week, the last remaining parts will tumble. Earlier, the demolition of the MO building was halted. That was because the noise was disturbing students studying nearby.

Now, it seems the work can be completed before the year’s out. It’s taken five months to bring this building down. It, and the adjacent ABN-Amro building, have to make space for new construction. This will include a 160m-high block of flats.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven