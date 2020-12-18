Frits Philips lyceum students make christmas cards for healthcare personnel

Pupils of the Frits Philipslyceum have come into action to encourage the healthcare personnel once again.

The initiative stems from a project about ‘loneliness due to lockdown’ at school. For the project, the students worked together with the Catharina Hospital, the test streets of the GGD and the Centre for Diagnostics.

Pupils wrote a warm message on the cards for the hard working people in the healthcare sector, aiming to give them an extra boost. They made garlands of cards and handed them over personally by students and staff of ‘t Frits.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING classes.