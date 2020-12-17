Municipality to transform vacant buildings in 2021

The municipality plans to send a ‘transformation team’ to tackle vacant buildings around Eindhoven next year.

Over 10% of buildings in Woenselse Markt, Woensel XL, Geldropseweg, Aalsterweg, Kastelenplein, and Meerrijk are vacant, says councillor Stijn Steenbakkers.

What started out with a focus on the city centre will now be expanded to cover other shopping areas. Based on specific needs, specialty stores, catering establishments, and housing are all being considered.

Steenbakkers will also meet local entrepreneurs to get their input. “We’re seeing that entrepreneurs aren’t working together optimally. That’s why we want to hire Fontys students as entrepreneurs’ secretaries, to function as a point of contact in these shopping areas. The aim is to eventually have more vibrant shopping areas that are also future-proof”, said the councillor.

Source: Studio040