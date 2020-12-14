ASML CEO makes Fortune list

Peter Wennink is CEO of ASML. This is the world’s leading semiconductor systems production company. Wennicks has placed 12th on the prestigious Fortune ‘Business Person of the Year 2020’ list.

As a 21-year old veteran in the field, Wennink took over as the CEO in 2013. That was also when ASML switched to a new type of extreme ultraviolet semiconductor technology. This approach resulted in the production of faster and powerful chips.

The ranking of the American magazine Fortune consists of a total of 20 people. Elon Musk, who founded Tesla tops the list.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven